We are facing a global pandemic, the like of which has not been seen for over 100 years. It is unprecedented.

The Australian government has recognised the health, social and economic impacts of such a crisis on our society and has responded effectively. However, the measures taken so far have forgotten refugees and people seeking asylum in Australia who are significantly affected by the crisis.

Right now, thousands of people seeking asylum in Australia have no access to Medicare, no work and no social security. Likewise a breakout of COVID-19 in any of Australia's detention facilities would have a devastating effect on people detained there. There are many more instances where people seeking asylum and refugees will face serious health impacts and as of yet do not have the support they need.

That's why we are calling on the Federal government to take a number of bold actions to improve individual situations and reduce health risks to the broader community:

Move people urgently out of crowded immigration detention facilities Ensure a financial safety net and Medicare access for people seeking asylum and refugees in Australia Simplify processes for visa grants and renewals Move refugees and people seeking asylum from PNG and Nauru Explore permanency and family reunion for people moving to high-need regional areas

Can you help us send a message to our elected representatives that they cannot forget people seeking asylum and refugees during the COVID-19 pandemic?

We know that the more people who contact their local MPs, the more likely we are to achieve our goals.



Enter your postcode and we will automatically send your email to your local Federal MP!