Raise YOUR voice to secure safety for 32,000 refugees 

Australia’s 2020–21 refugee program was the smallest it’s been in 45 years – just 5,947 visas were granted. This is grossly inadequate to meet the growing number of refugees in urgent need around the world.

We know Australia can do better for refugees and people seeking asylum. We need your help to make this happen.

In its National Platform, the Australian Labor Party (ALP) has already committed to providing 32,000 refugee places within its term in office. This includes increasing the refugee and humanitarian intake to 27,000 places a year, with an additional 5,000 places for community-sponsored refugees.

Despite this commitment, the Government has yet to deliver any money — or even offer a roadmap — to achieving this! The May 2023 Budget is the opportunity for it to start to work towards this goal.

Help RCOA call on the Government to fulfil its promise within its term in office to provide 32,000 refugee places each year.

Join us in asking the Government to:



Commit to significantly increasing the refugee and humanitarian intake in the 2023 Budget. De-link the onshore and offshore components of the Humanitarian Program. Expand complementary pathways for refugees in the Skilled and Family streams of the migration program.

