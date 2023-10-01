Help refugee families to reunite

Will you stand with us for refugee families torn apart?

In our communities there are refugees and people seeking asylum who’ve missed their kids’ entire childhoods. Can you imagine what that might feel like?

For over a decade, many refugees in Australia have been separated from their family members. Many risked everything to come to Australia, secure a visa, and then arrange for their partners and children to join them in safety.

The reality that met them in Australia was a life in limbo and indefinite separation from their loved ones. Now, even with access to permanent residency, Australia’s policies actively prevent these refugees from reuniting with their families.

The forcible separation of refugee families is cruel and unnecessary, and we need to act now to end it.

